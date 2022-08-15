Swiss National Bank Purchases 46,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Tapestry worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

