Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $67.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.