Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nielsen worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

