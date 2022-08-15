Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of AMERCO worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

AMERCO stock opened at $569.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

