Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Life Storage worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Storage Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

NYSE LSI opened at $135.57 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

