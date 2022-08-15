Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,593 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

