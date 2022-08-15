Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,098 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

