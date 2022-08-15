Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

