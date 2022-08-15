Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 324,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 481,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

BLFS stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

