First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,777,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $55.28 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

