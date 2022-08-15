Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,567 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

