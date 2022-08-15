Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO William Douglas Toler Purchases 25,000 Shares

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

