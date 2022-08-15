Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00.

Enovix Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $22.75 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enovix by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 214,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.