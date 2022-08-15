Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

