Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 929 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.