Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,569 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

