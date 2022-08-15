Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after buying an additional 110,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

