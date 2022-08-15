Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 205,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 8,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

