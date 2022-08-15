The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Toro by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

