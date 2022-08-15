Brown Advisory Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of UPST opened at $34.76 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,283 shares of company stock worth $1,282,905. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.