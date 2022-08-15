Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

RGLD stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

