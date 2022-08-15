Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $8,301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,329,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $330,250,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,802 shares of company stock worth $8,032,413. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Price Performance

HLGN opened at $3.02 on Monday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

