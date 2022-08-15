Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Startek worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Startek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Startek Stock Performance

Startek Company Profile

Shares of SRT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. Startek, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.