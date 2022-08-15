State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

