KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,825,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

