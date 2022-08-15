Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 847 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

