Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

VSTO stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,832 shares of company stock worth $9,918,376 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

