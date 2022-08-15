Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 577,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

