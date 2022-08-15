Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 399.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

VET opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

