Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

