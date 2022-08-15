Summit X LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

