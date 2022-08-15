Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 515.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $94.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

