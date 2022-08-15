Steve Perkins Sells 9,600 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,089.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,660,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,745,487.14.

Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steve Perkins sold 14,400 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$14,879.52.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE NBVA opened at C$0.95 on Monday. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.84.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

