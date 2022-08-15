Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sells $12,705.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) VP Sherry L. Urban sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $12,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

