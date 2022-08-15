Insider Buying: Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Insider Acquires A$14,400.00 in Stock

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU – Get Rating) insider George Sakalidis acquired 15,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,069.93).

George Sakalidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, George Sakalidis purchased 20,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$19,520.00 ($13,650.35).

The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Magnetic Resources

Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Laverton region comprising Hawks Nest, Mt Jumbo, Hawks Nest East, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo East, Little Well, Kowtah, and Lady Julie projects covering an area of approximately 261 square kilometers; and the Benjabbering, Trayning, Goddard, and Korrelocking projects covering an area of approximately 322 square kilometers.

