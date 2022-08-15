The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Very Good Food stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Very Good Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

