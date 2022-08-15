Paulo Cezar Nunes Acquires 1,075 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Paulo Cezar Nunes acquired 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,996.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,290.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$31.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

