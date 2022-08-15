Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $267,289,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,245,000.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.