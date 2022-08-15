Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $267,289,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,245,000.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
