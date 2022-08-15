BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,250.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,692,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.1 %

BFI stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

