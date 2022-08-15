Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expands By 17.9%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Upland Software
In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 58,380 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Upland Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
