Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expands By 17.9%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 58,380 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upland Software Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

