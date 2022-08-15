Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 123,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

TPST opened at $2.15 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Articles

