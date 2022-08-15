Insider Buying: Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Acquires C$19,425.00 in Stock

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard acquired 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,367.99.

Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard acquired 100,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard bought 200,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

PX opened at C$0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

