Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Grows By 16.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VMAR opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 207.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

About Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

