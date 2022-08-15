Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 187,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

