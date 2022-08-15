ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Buys $17,700.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 76.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

