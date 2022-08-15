TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.4 %

TRST opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $676.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

