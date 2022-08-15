Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rises By 19.9%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 209,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

