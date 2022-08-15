Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.77 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000.

