Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.77 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
