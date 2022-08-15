Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Grows By 20.9%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $131.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.