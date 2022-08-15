Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Acquires A$22,560.00 in Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Karl DeMong acquired 160,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,560.00 ($15,776.22).
Calima Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63.
Calima Energy Company Profile
